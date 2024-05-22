HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach Gls 600 Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 May 2024, 12:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes-Benz is bringing AMG S 63 E Performance in its Edition 1 avatar to India. The luxury manufacturer has also launched the Maybach GLS 600 SUV.
Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with S 63 E Performance Edition 1 and Maybach GLS 600
Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with S 63 E Performance Edition 1 and Maybach GLS 600

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG S 63 E Performance and Maybach GLS 600 in the Indian market. The AMG S 63 Performance is priced at Rs. 3.3 crore while the exclusive ‘Edition 1’ starts at Rs. 3.8 crore and the GLS 600 costs 3.35 crore (prices all-India ex-showroom). It is important to note that these prices are before options.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1

Mercedes will bring the AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in limited numbers. It comes with a few exclusive options from the factory itself. For instance, there is an AMG-specific radiator grille. From the sides, there are 21-inch AMG forged wheels and AMG-specific side panels and at the rear, there are twin tailpipes and a diffuser.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Engine Icon3982.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
Engine Icon3982.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.43 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Amg A 45 S (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 92.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
Engine Icon1991.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 58.80 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.85 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt Coupe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3 Cr
View Details

The interior also gets AMG-exclusive diamond stitching and exclusive colours and various Nappa leather upholsteries embossed with the AMG emblem on the front headrests. The steering wheel is also an AMG-specific unit. The MBUX system system displays AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions. The instrument cluster can be further customized according to drive modes.

Powering the AMG S 63 E Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 800 bhp of max power and a combined peak torque output of 1,430 Nm. The electric motors are powered by a 13.1 kWh battery pack and have a driving range of 33 km. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed transmission.

Also Read : Mercedes halts development of MB.EA Large platform amid poor EV sales: Reports

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is quite popular in the Indian market. It comes with a Burmester surround sound system, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, Multibeam LED with high beam assist, Acoustic Comfort package, upgraded parking system and upgraded steering wheel design and features. Mercedes-Benz is also offering Manufaktur paint, upholstery, alloy and equipment options which means a customer can make his car unique to himself.

The M177 4.0-litre V8 engine is powering the MM GLS 600 which generates 555 bhp of max power with 770 Nm torque. It now also comes with Integrated Starter Generator technology which gives an additional boost of 22 bhp and 250 Nm torque when in need.

First Published Date: 22 May 2024, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: Maybach GLS Indian Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 4MATIC Mercedes Benz Mercedes AMG Mercedes Maybach AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.