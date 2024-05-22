Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG S 63 E Performance and Maybach GLS 600 in the Indian market. The AMG S 63 Performance is priced at Rs. 3.3 crore while the exclusive ‘Edition 1’ starts at Rs. 3.8 crore and the GLS 600 costs ₹3.35 crore (prices all-India ex-showroom). It is important to note that these prices are before options.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1

Mercedes will bring the AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 in limited numbers. It comes with a few exclusive options from the factory itself. For instance, there is an AMG-specific radiator grille. From the sides, there are 21-inch AMG forged wheels and AMG-specific side panels and at the rear, there are twin tailpipes and a diffuser.

The interior also gets AMG-exclusive diamond stitching and exclusive colours and various Nappa leather upholsteries embossed with the AMG emblem on the front headrests. The steering wheel is also an AMG-specific unit. The MBUX system system displays AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions. The instrument cluster can be further customized according to drive modes.

Powering the AMG S 63 E Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 800 bhp of max power and a combined peak torque output of 1,430 Nm. The electric motors are powered by a 13.1 kWh battery pack and have a driving range of 33 km. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed transmission.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is quite popular in the Indian market. It comes with a Burmester surround sound system, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, Multibeam LED with high beam assist, Acoustic Comfort package, upgraded parking system and upgraded steering wheel design and features. Mercedes-Benz is also offering Manufaktur paint, upholstery, alloy and equipment options which means a customer can make his car unique to himself.

The M177 4.0-litre V8 engine is powering the MM GLS 600 which generates 555 bhp of max power with 770 Nm torque. It now also comes with Integrated Starter Generator technology which gives an additional boost of 22 bhp and 250 Nm torque when in need.

