Looking for an automatic car? Here are top 5 most affordable options

Cars have become an extension of our lives, offering more than just a way to get from point A to B. We crave features that enhance comfort and convenience, especially when navigating city traffic. Automatic transmissions, once a luxury reserved for high-end models, are now becoming increasingly accessible.

Unlike manual transmissions that require driver involvement for gear changes, automatic transmissions handle that process themself. This translates to

Thanks to advancements in Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) technology, even budget-friendly cars can offer the smooth and effortless driving experience of an automatic. If you're looking for a car under ₹10 lakh, here's a breakdown of some of the most affordable automatic options available.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

A perennial favorite, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 remains the most affordable automatic car in India thanks to its AMT transmission. Launched in 2022, the new Alto K10 offers an automatic option at a starting price of ₹5.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, a 1.0-liter engine delivers 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. Paired with a 5-speed AMT, the Alto K10 promises a fuel-efficient driving experience with a claimed mileage of 24.90 kmpl by Maruti Suzuki. Safety features include standard dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors for added peace of mind.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a tall-boy hatchback with a starting price of ₹5.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT variant. The S-Presso provides ample headroom, making it suitable for taller passengers. Under the hood, it shares the same 1.0-liter engine as the Alto K10, resulting in identical power figures. Both utilise a 5-speed AMT. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 25.30 kmpl for the S-Presso.

Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD for better braking control, and even advanced features like hill hold assist and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for additional stability.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio rounds out the list as another affordable option with an automatic transmission. The VXi AGS trim, starting at ₹6.33 lakh (ex-showroom), offers AMT for those who prefer a clutchless driving experience. It shares the same 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder engine found in the Alto K10 and S-Presso, delivering 66 bhp and 89 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki claims this combination achieves up to 26 kmpl fuel efficiency. Stepping inside the Celerio VXi AGS reveals features like keyless entry, power mirrors, a reverse parking camera, push-button start-stop, steering-mounted controls, and a modern 7-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid offers a compelling option for those seeking a balance between affordability and features. Its AMT variant starts at ₹6.41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a slightly pricier option compared to some on this list. However, it compensates with a convenient automatic transmission paired with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that delivers a punchy 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque.

While fuel efficiency might not be the absolute best at 22.3 kmpl (claimed), it remains respectable. Inside, the Renault Kwid boasts of an 8-inch infotainment system, hill start assist, steering-mounted controls and a fast USB charger.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

A familiar face on Indian roads, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues its success story with an AMT option. This automatic variant starts at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and utilises the same 1.0-liter engine found in the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.19 kmpl.

For those seeking more power, the WagonR also comes with a 1.2-liter engine option. This variant boasts additional features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, improved sound with four speakers, hill start assist for inclines, rear parking sensors for easier manoeuvring, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for enhanced control, and dual airbags for safety.

