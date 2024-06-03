Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus to get six airbags as standard. Check details

Volkswagen India has announced the standardization of six airbags across all variants of the Taigun and Virtus. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, highlighted that this move underscores the company's dedication to safer mobility and reinforces its core commitment to safety as a fundamental product pillar.

In addition to enhancing safety features, Volkswagen also celebrated a significant sales milestone. The combined sales of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus have surpassed the one lakh mark, with the Taigun contributing over 61 per cent to this achievement. Notably, about 40 per cent of Virtus customers have opted for the GT trim level, reflecting strong consumer preference for this model.

Recently, Volkswagen introduced two new variants of the Taigun: the GT Line, based on the 1.0L TSI engine, and the GT Plus Sport, powered by the 1.5L TSI EVO engine. Volkswagen's network strength includes 208 sales and pre-owned car touchpoints and 142 service touchpoints across 155 cities in India.

Volkswagen India has also launched new benefits for corporate customers under the "Volkswagen Prime" program. This initiative offers "premium mobility solutions" through subscription and leasing-based purchase models. Corporate customers can avail of the Volkswagen Prime program at an introductory price of ₹9,999, valid for four years from the date of purchase.

To better serve corporate clients, Volkswagen India has established Corporate Business Centres at over 40 dealership locations nationwide. Each centre will have a dedicated corporate business manager to address the specific needs of corporate customers. The Prime program offers comprehensive benefits, including free pick-up and drop service, loyalty product discounts, value-added services, express delivery, and free car washes.

Additionally, Volkswagen will offer pre-approval of additional repairs via service cam, allowing customers to approve repairs based on videos sent for the concerned repairs. This innovative approach aims to enhance transparency and customer satisfaction in the service process.

