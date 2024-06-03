Kia Carens surpasses 1.5 lakh sales in 27 months. Check details

Kia India has announced that the Carens has surpassed the 1.5 lakh units sales mark in 27 months of its debut. Beyond domestic sales, the Kia Carens has seen close to 17,000 units exported. The vehicle has also accounted for over 15 per cent of the company's total domestic wholesale, the company added.

A notable trend among the Kia Carens buyers is the preference for top and mid trims, with 50 per cent of consumers opting for these variants. These trims come equipped with premium features such as a sunroof, multi-drive modes, ventilated seats, and Kia Connect. The petrol powertrain has emerged as the preferred choice, accounting for 57 per cent of sales, while the diesel variant follows with 43 per cent. Additionally, 62 per cent of customers have chosen manual transmission, indicating a continued preference for this option.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr View Details Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer at Kia India, highlighted that the Carens now accounts for approximately 15 per cent of the company’s monthly domestic sales. Earlier this year, Kia introduced nine new variants of the Carens, increasing the total number to 30. The starting price for the Carens is ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new variants begin at ₹12.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end X-Line variant, now featuring exclusive updates, is priced at ₹19.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the update, Kia offers a new 1.5-liter diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission for the Carens. The U2 1.5 VGT diesel engine with a 6-speed manual transmission comes in both six and seven-seat configurations for a wide range of trims: Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige+, Luxury, and Luxury+.

The Carens is offered with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The U2 1.5 VGT diesel engine now comes with a new six-speed manual gearbox, in addition to the existing six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine delivers 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Kia has also introduced a new exterior colour, Pewter Olive, available across all trims except the X-Line variant.

Also Read : Kia Carens facelift spied being tested, reveals new upgrades. Check details

Launched in October 2023, the Kia Carens X-Line now boasts a dashcam for added peace of mind and the convenience of voice commands for controlling all windows. The X-Line now also offers a seven-seat configuration, previously available only in a six-seat layout. The car charger has been upgraded to a more powerful 180W charger, replacing the older 120W version. This new charger is now standard across all Carens variants.

Kia also boosted features across several Carens trims with the update. The Prestige+ (O), available in automatic and dual-clutch transmissions, now boasts a sunroof and improved cabin lighting with LED map and room lamps. Prestige (O), offered in both seating options, gets a leatherette gear knob, keyless entry with push-button start for convenience, and upgraded exterior lighting with LED elements.

Even the Premium (O) trim benefits from several enhancements, including keyless entry, an 8-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, a stylish shark fin antenna, and a burglar alarm for peace of mind. Kia has also improved safety features on the Premium (O) trim, though specifics may vary by region.

First Published Date: