Kia Carens facelift spied being tested, reveals new upgrades. Check details

The mid-cycle update for the Kia Carens MPV has been spotted undergoing testing in South Korea, indicating a refreshed version of this popular three-row people mover. Since its launch in India in February 2022, the Carens has gained a solid following, and the facelift is anticipated to debut next year.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the spy shots reveal notable changes to the front and rear ends of the Kia Carens facelift. One of the most striking upd

Despite the heavy camouflage, the spy shots provide a glimpse of the significant changes to the front and rear ends of the Kia Carens facelift. One of the most noticeable updates is the new tail-lights, featuring the C-shaped LED motif seen on the updated Seltos and the recent Sonet facelift. While the headlight design remains unclear, it is expected to align with the updated Seltos. The Carens facelift will likely feature new front and rear bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, and various plastic part modifications, enhancing its overall appearance.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details

Also Read : Kia Carens scores 3 stars in Global NCAP crash test. Check out the full report

Although interior details remain under wraps, the facelifted Carens is expected to retain the current model's layout, offering six- and seven-seat configurations. However, updates to the features list and the introduction of new fabrics and materials for the dashboard and upholstery are anticipated, aiming to enhance the cabin's comfort and appeal.

Under the hood, the Carens facelift is expected to continue offering the current engine lineup. This includes the 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine; the 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine; and the 116hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with a standard manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol unit offers 6-speed iMT and 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox options. The diesel variant provides three transmission choices: manual, iMT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Although interior details remain under wraps, the facelifted Carens is expected to retain the current model's layout, offering six- and seven-seat configurations. (Autospy)

Recent updates: Expanded variants and new features

Recently, Kia India expanded the Carens lineup by introducing nine new variants, increasing the total number of variants to 30. Significant updates include a new diesel powertrain, additional features, and new exterior colours. A notable addition is the new 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine now features a six-speed automatic gearbox, capable of producing 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The X-Line version of the Carens, first launched in October last year, has also received enhancements. New features exclusive to this trim include a dash cam and voice commands for controlling all windows. Additionally, Kia has introduced a seven-seat configuration for the X-Line, previously available only with six seats, providing more flexibility for buyers.

First Published Date: