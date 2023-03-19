In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari Portofino and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Portofino
|Range rover
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.8 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3855 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-