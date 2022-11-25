Ram Kapoor buys a new Ferrari Portofino M sportscar

Actor Ram Kapoor is a well-known automotive enthusiast. He owns cars like the Porsche 911 Carrera S, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. Now, Ram has added a new sportscar to his collection. It is the Ferrari Portofino M and it costs more than ₹4 crore (ex-showroom). He opted for the red shade. It is not confirmed whether it is Rosso Corsa or Rosso Scuderia.

Ferrari Portofino M is powered by a 3.9-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 620 Ps of max power and 760 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Portofino M can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 3.45 seconds and 200 kmph in 9.8 seconds. The top speed of Portofino M is more than 320 kmph. There are five positions to which the Manettino dial can be set. There is Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and ESC-Off. These alter the driving dynamics of the sportscar.

The sportscar gets a folding hard top. This makes the Portofino M quite practical when compared to other convertibles and soft top. There is Side Slip Control or SSC on offer which works in conjunction with E-differential, Traction Control System and Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer.

Ferrari also had to delete the silencer assembly so that the Portofino M's tail has a more compact design and more importantly for enthusiasts, it sounds better. Many body panels on the sportscar are made up of carbon fibre to save weight. There is a 360-degree parking camera that helps in

Despite being a sports car, the Portofino M comes equipped with ADAS features. It includes Adaptive Cruise Control with a Stop&Go function for driving in traffic, a Predictive Emergency Brake System that can alert the driver to potential collision risks readying the car to lessen the consequences of a frontal impact, Blind Spot Monitoring to alert the driver to vehicles in the blind spot, Lane Departure Warning which alerts that the car has strayed out of its lane, Automatic High Beam, which automatically turns on and off high beams when driving at night and Traffic Sign Recognition, which constantly displays the speed limits on the particular road/street vehicle.

