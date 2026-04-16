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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Range Rover Sport Turns 20 With A Bright Orange Special Edition, Gets V8 And Phev Options

Range Rover Sport turns 20 with a bright orange anniversary edition

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2026, 17:32 pm
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  • Land Rover marks 20 years of the Range Rover Sport with a special edition featuring a unique design and premium upgrades.

Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition
The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition introduces exclusive styling cues and high-end interior enhancements
Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition
The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition introduces exclusive styling cues and high-end interior enhancements
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Land Rover has globally introduced the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition in celebration of the SUV turning 20 years old. The aptly named special edition model introduces a range of premium touches to set it apart, including exclusive exterior detailing as well as new interior materials.

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is based on the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE variant and comes with the Black Exterior Pack and unique ‘Twenty’ badging on the front wheel arches. The model is offered in three colour options, including Santorini Black and Ostuni White. But the most eye-catching shade is the Sanguinello Orange, which is said to be inspired by the original 2004 Range Stormer concept and the Vesuvius Orange colour scheme of the Range Rover Sport First Edition. The special edition model comes riding on 23-inch Gloss Black wheels, which can also be had in Gloss Sparkle Silver

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Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition: Interior and tech

Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition
Inside, the Twenty Edition comes with Ebony Windsor leather seats and a forged carbon trim, alongside a black suede headliner
Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition
Inside, the Twenty Edition comes with Ebony Windsor leather seats and a forged carbon trim, alongside a black suede headliner

The interior features Ebony Windsor leather seats from the Range Rover Sport SV, and is further complemented by a forged carbon trim and a black suede headliner to create a dark ambience inside.

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is further equipped with amenities such as heated and ventilated seats with massage function for the front row, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and an 18-speaker Meridian 3D surround sound system.

The driver is treated to a heated steering wheel and metal pedals, as well as a 13.7-inch digital cluster and a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Also Read : Renault to launch 7 cars in India by 2030, bets big on RGEP & RGMP modular platforms

Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition: Powertrain and performance

Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition
Power comes from either a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powerplant
Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition
Power comes from either a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powerplant

The SUV is offered with two different powertrain options, depending on the region. In the US markets, it comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 523 bhp and can sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds. In the UK and European markets, it will get the P550e plug-in hybrid setup, which combines a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with a 105 kW electric motor and 38.2 kWh battery to produce 542 bhp, with a pure‑electric WLTP driving range of up to 114 km.

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is available to order in the international markets, with prices starting from $114,800 (~ 1.06 cr).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2026, 17:32 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars

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