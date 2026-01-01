|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB, equipped with a P530 Twin-turbocharged V8 Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.85 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB is available in 7 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green.
The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 606 bhp @ 5855 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.
The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.