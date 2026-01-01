hamburger icon
Land Rover Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

4 out of 5
4.85 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage8.7 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Prices

The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB, equipped with a P530 Twin-turbocharged V8 Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.85 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Colours

The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB is available in 7 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 606 bhp @ 5855 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Specs & Features

The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Land Rover Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Price

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

₹4.85 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,13,332
RTO
43,05,333
Insurance
16,70,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,84,90,034
EMI@10,42,240/mo
Land Rover Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
P530 Twin-turbocharged V8 Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
606 bhp @ 5855 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
219 mm
Length
5258 mm
Wheelbase
3197 mm
Height
1870 mm
Width
2209 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Perlino/Black, Ebony
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
EMI9,38,016 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,36,41,030
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,36,41,030
Interest Amount
1,26,39,927
Payable Amount
5,62,80,957

Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

₹2.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,31,00,000
RTO
29,41,500
Insurance
9,22,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,64,244
EMI@5,79,567/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

₹2.93 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,56,66,000
RTO
26,20,600
Insurance
10,21,195
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,93,08,295
EMI@6,29,950/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB

₹4.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,83,04,000
RTO
48,42,000
Insurance
15,08,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,46,55,047
EMI@9,59,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

₹5.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,64,80,000
RTO
47,02,000
Insurance
18,23,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,30,06,333
EMI@11,39,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

₹5.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,73,332
RTO
47,11,333
Insurance
18,27,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,31,12,597
EMI@11,41,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Range Rover Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsUrus
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsHuracan Tecnica
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsF8 Tributo
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsVantage
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsUrus Performante
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsRoma

