|Engine
|2996 cc
|Mileage
|10.42 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol, equipped with a P400 Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.93 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.42 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol is available in 7 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green.
The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol is powered by a 2996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 394 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.
The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.