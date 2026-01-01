hamburger icon
Land Rover Range Rover Front Left Side
Land Rover Range Rover Front Right Side
Land Rover Range Rover Side View Left
Land Rover Range Rover Rear Left View
Land Rover Range Rover Front View
Land Rover Range Rover Grille
Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

4 out of 5
2.93 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine2996 cc
Mileage10.42 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover specs and features

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol Prices

The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol, equipped with a P400 Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.93 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.42 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol Colours

The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol is available in 7 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green.

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol is powered by a 2996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 394 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol Specs & Features

The Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol Price

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

₹2.93 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,56,66,000
RTO
26,20,600
Insurance
10,21,195
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,93,08,295
EMI@6,29,950/mo
Close

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.42 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
P400 Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
242 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.77 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5252 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm
Wheelbase
3197 mm
Kerb Weight
2519 kg
Height
1870 mm
Width
2209 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin Antenna
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol EMI
EMI5,66,955 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,63,77,465
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,63,77,465
Interest Amount
76,39,811
Payable Amount
3,40,17,276

Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

₹2.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,31,00,000
RTO
29,41,500
Insurance
9,22,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,64,244
EMI@5,79,567/mo
Close

Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB

₹4.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,83,04,000
RTO
48,42,000
Insurance
15,08,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,46,55,047
EMI@9,59,811/mo
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

₹4.85 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,13,332
RTO
43,05,333
Insurance
16,70,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,84,90,034
EMI@10,42,240/mo
View breakup

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

₹5.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,64,80,000
RTO
47,02,000
Insurance
18,23,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,30,06,333
EMI@11,39,313/mo
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

₹5.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,73,332
RTO
47,11,333
Insurance
18,27,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,31,12,597
EMI@11,41,597/mo
View breakup

Land Rover Range Rover Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsUrus
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsHuracan Tecnica
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsF8 Tributo
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsVantage
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsUrus Performante
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range RovervsRoma

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

View allPopular Luxury Cars

View all  Land Rover Cars

