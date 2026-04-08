In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs 911 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|911
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2981 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-