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Land Rover Range Rover vs Porsche 911

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover 911
BrandLand RoverPorsche
Price₹ 2.4 Cr₹ 2.11 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.7 to 13.16 kmpl6 to 10.64 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
₹2.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
346 bhp @ 4000 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Petrol
Engine Type
D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEVTwin-Turbo Flat-6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds4.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 kmph293 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.77 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseMcPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseMulti-link rear suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22295 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres64 litres
Length
5252 mm4519 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm-
Wheelbase
3197 mm2450 mm
Height
1870 mm1298 mm
Kerb Weight
2569 kg1505 kg
Width
2209 mm1852 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin AntennaNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split -
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,11,4502,33,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
2,40,00,0002,11,29,000
RTO
30,54,00021,66,900
Insurance
9,56,95029,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,02,0755,01,354
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

Cons

ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

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