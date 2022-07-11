HT Auto

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

4 out of 5
Land Rover Range Rover Front Left Side
Land Rover Range Rover Front Right Side
Land Rover Range Rover Side View Left
Land Rover Range Rover Rear Left View
Land Rover Range Rover Front View
Land Rover Range Rover Grille
4 out of 5
5.68 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover specs and features

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Latest Updates

Range Rover is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.68 Crore. It offers many

  • Engine Type: Twin-turbo I6
  • Max Torque: 550 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    • ...Read More

    Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Price

    SV Ranthambore Edition
    ₹5.68 Crore*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,98,00,000
    RTO
    50,34,000
    Insurance
    19,51,860
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,67,86,360
    EMI@12,20,560/mo
    Close

    Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Twin-turbo I6
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    550 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    394 bhp
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Tyres
    R23
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Tyres
    R23
    Length
    5252 mm
    Height
    1870 mm
    Width
    2209 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Perlino/Black, Ebony
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition EMI
    EMI10,98,504 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,11,07,724
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,11,07,724
    Interest Amount
    1,48,02,536
    Payable Amount
    6,59,10,260

    Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

    HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
    ₹2.75 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,36,00,000
    RTO
    30,04,000
    Insurance
    9,41,526
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,75,46,026
    EMI@5,92,072/mo
    Autobiography 3.0 LWB Petrol
    ₹2.97 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

