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Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.34 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine 4395 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover specs and features

Range Rover SV Ultra

Range Rover SV Ultra Prices

The Range Rover SV Ultra, equipped with a In-line 6 Cylinder, 24 Valves, Electronic Control, Direct Injection and Automatic, is listed at ₹4.34 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover SV Ultra Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover SV Ultra Colours

The Range Rover SV Ultra is available in 9 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green, Deep Black, Deep Satin Blue.

Range Rover SV Ultra Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover SV Ultra is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 709 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

Range Rover SV Ultra vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.

Range Rover SV Ultra Specs & Features

The Range Rover SV Ultra has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Interior Door Handles, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC and Rear AC.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra Price

Range Rover SV Ultra

₹4.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,80,00,000
RTO
38,54,000
Insurance
14,96,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,33,51,324
EMI@9,31,789/mo
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Close

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
In-line 6 Cylinder, 24 Valves, Electronic Control, Direct Injection
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
709 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.48 metres
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) rack and pinion
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5052 mm
Ground Clearance
291 mm
Wheelbase
2997 mm
Kerb Weight
2454 kg
Height
1870 mm
Width
2209 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic Steering Adjustment
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone • Two Zones Front-row AC zone • Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control • Dual Zones Rear AC zone • Rear AC vents • Individual Fan Speed Controls Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Both Side
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption • Distance to empty • Low fuel level warning • Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable ORVMs
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Fog Lights
Front & Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Approach Angle
32.1 Degree
Departure Angle
29 Degree
Rampover Angle
27.5 Degree

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
6+ Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
13.1"
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric) • Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric) • Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Forward / Back (Electric) • Shoulder Support: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Bolsters: In / Out (Electric) • Shoulder Support Bolsters: In / Out (Electric)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric) • Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric) • Headrest: Forward / Back (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
Front & Rear
Split Third Row Seat
50:50
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
flat
Interiors
Ebony , Caraway , Perlino , Ebony-Perlino, Deep Garnet (Dual Tone) Interiors
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric) • Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric) • Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Forward / Back (Electric) • Shoulder Support: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Bolsters: In / Out (Electric) • Seat Base Bolsters: In / Out (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra EMI
EMI8,38,610 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,90,16,191
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,90,16,191
Interest Amount
1,13,00,416
Payable Amount
5,03,16,607

Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

₹2.80 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,40,00,000
RTO
30,54,000
Insurance
9,56,950
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,80,11,450
EMI@6,02,075/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

₹3.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,65,00,000
RTO
27,04,000
Insurance
10,53,356
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,02,57,856
EMI@6,50,359/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB

₹4.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,83,04,000
RTO
48,42,000
Insurance
15,08,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,46,55,047
EMI@9,59,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

₹4.85 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,13,332
RTO
43,05,333
Insurance
16,70,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,84,90,034
EMI@10,42,240/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

₹5.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,64,80,000
RTO
47,02,000
Insurance
18,23,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,30,06,333
EMI@11,39,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

₹5.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,73,332
RTO
47,11,333
Insurance
18,27,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,31,12,597
EMI@11,41,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Range Rover Alternatives

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
Range RovervsRoma
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
Range RovervsPortofino
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
+11
Range RovervsUrus Performante
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
+2
Range RovervsMaybach GLS
Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
+11
Range RovervsUrus
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
+10
Range Rovervs911

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