Driver Seat Adjustment

24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric) • Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric) • Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Forward / Back (Electric) • Shoulder Support: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Bolsters: In / Out (Electric) • Shoulder Support Bolsters: In / Out (Electric)