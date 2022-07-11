|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover SV Ultra, equipped with a In-line 6 Cylinder, 24 Valves, Electronic Control, Direct Injection and Automatic, is listed at ₹4.34 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover SV Ultra is available in 9 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green, Deep Black, Deep Satin Blue.
The Range Rover SV Ultra is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 709 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.
In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.
The Range Rover SV Ultra has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Interior Door Handles, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC and Rear AC.