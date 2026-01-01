|Engine
|2997 cc
|Mileage
|13.16 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB, equipped with a D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.47 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.16 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB is available in 7 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green.
The Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 346 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.
The Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.