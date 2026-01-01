hamburger icon
Land Rover Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

4 out of 5
5.31 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
MileageBS6 Phase 2 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition Prices

The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.31 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of BS6 Phase 2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition Colours

The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition is available in 7 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 606 bhp @ 5855 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition Specs & Features

Land Rover Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition Price

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

₹5.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,73,332
RTO
47,11,333
Insurance
18,27,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,31,12,597
EMI@11,41,597/mo
Land Rover Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
BS6 Phase 2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
606 bhp @ 5855 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Wheels
Alloy Wheels

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
219 mm
Wheelbase
3197 mm

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Safety

Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
EMI10,27,437 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,78,01,337
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,78,01,337
Interest Amount
1,38,44,894
Payable Amount
6,16,46,231

Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

₹2.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,31,00,000
RTO
29,41,500
Insurance
9,22,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,64,244
EMI@5,79,567/mo
Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

₹2.93 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,56,66,000
RTO
26,20,600
Insurance
10,21,195
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,93,08,295
EMI@6,29,950/mo
Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB

₹4.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,83,04,000
RTO
48,42,000
Insurance
15,08,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,46,55,047
EMI@9,59,811/mo
Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

₹4.85 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,13,332
RTO
43,05,333
Insurance
16,70,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,84,90,034
EMI@10,42,240/mo
Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

₹5.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,64,80,000
RTO
47,02,000
Insurance
18,23,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,30,06,333
EMI@11,39,313/mo
view all specs and features

