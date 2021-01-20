Kawasaki Ninja H2 Sx

₹ 23 Lakhs* Onwards Add to compare Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Ninja H2 Sx ₹ 23 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 250 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension ø43 mm inverted fork with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustability, and topout springs Rear Suspension New Uni-Trak, gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping adjustability, remote spring preload adjuster, and top-out spring Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 260 kg Overall Length 2135 mm Overall Width 775 mm Overall Height 1260 mm Wheelbase 1480 mm Ground Clearance 130 mm Seat Height 835 mm Chassis Type Trellis, high-tensile steel Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 200 PS @ 11000 rpm Maximum Torque 137.3 Nm @ 9500 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 998 cc Cylinders - Bore 76 mm Stroke 55 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Ignition Digital Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 19 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-190/55-ZR17 Engine In-Line 4-Cylinder, 16-Valve, Supercharged Engine Body Type Super Bikes, Sports Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.