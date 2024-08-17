Thar ROXXPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
MAHINDRA Thar ROXX

Launched in Aug 2024

4.3
80 Reviews
₹12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar ROXX Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Thar ROXX: 1997.0 - 2184.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.17 kmpl

Thar ROXX: 12.4 - 15.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 152.29 bhp

Thar ROXX: 150.0 - 174.0 bhp

About Mahindra Thar ROXX

Latest Update

  • Thar Roxx, Scorpio- SUVs help Mahindra race past Hyundai in car sales, emerge as second largest manufacturer in February
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown interiors start arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon

    • Introduction

    Mahindra Thar ROXX Variants
    MX1 Petrol MT₹12.99 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    MX1 Diesel MT₹13.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    MX3 Petrol AT₹14.99 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    MX3 Diesel MT₹15.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    MX5 Petrol MT₹16.49 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    AX3 L Diesel MT₹16.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    MX5 Diesel MT₹16.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    MX3 Diesel AT₹17.49 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    MX5 Petrol AT₹17.99 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    MX5 Diesel AT₹18.49 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    AX5 L Diesel AT₹18.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    MX5 Diesel MT 4WD₹19.09 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs₹19.09 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    AX7 L Diesel MT₹19.49 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    AX7 L Petrol AT₹20.49 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    AX7 L Diesel AT₹20.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD₹21.09 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs₹21.09 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD₹21.59 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs₹21.59 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD₹23.09 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs₹23.09 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mahindra Thar ROXX Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4.5 out of 5
    5
    Performance
    4.5
    Safety
    4.5
    Design
    4
    Feature
    4
    Comfort

    Pros

    Ease of access to back seatsImproved rear-seat comfortUpdated feature listBetter drive dynamics than TharBigger boot area

    Cons

    Quality concerns in the cabinLack of adequate storage space for passengers

    Mahindra Thar Roxx is perhaps the biggest launch of the year in the Indian automotive calendar 2024. But have you wondered why? It isn’t a whole new model. It does not have a radically different body style. And it sure is not the first SUV from the Indian manufacturer. But it is a Thar. And then some more. The Mahindra Thar has always had a cult status in the Indian automotive market and while the second-generation model launched bang in the middle of Covid-19 – in August of 2021, became a raging hit, the practical buyer still stayed away because of its three-door setup. In drives the Mahindra Thar Roxx now, three years later, and with the promise of being everything the Thar is. And everything the Thar isn’t.

    (Also read: Check out upcoming cars in India)

    Mahindra Thar ROXX Images

27 images

    27 images
    Mahindra Thar ROXX Colours

    Mahindra Thar ROXX is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Stealth black
    Everest white
    Deep forest
    Nebula blue
    Battleship grey
    Burnt sienna
    Tango red
    Mahindra Thar ROXX Safety Ratings

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Mahindra Thar ROXX Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage12.4 kmpl
    Engine1997-2184 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    Mahindra Thar ROXX comparison with similar cars

    Mahindra Thar ROXX
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    Tata Harrier
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Hyundai Alcazar
    MG Hector
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    ₹15 Lakhs*
    ₹16.82 Lakhs*
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*
    ₹16.75 Lakhs*
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    ₹14 Lakhs*
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    80 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    89 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    127 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    53 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Power
    172 bhp
    Power
    182 bhp
    Power
    172 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    158 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    141 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Torque
    370 Nm
    Torque
    450 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    253 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Length
    4428 mm
    Length
    4695 mm
    Length
    4662 mm
    Length
    4605 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4390 mm
    Length
    4560 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Height
    1923 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Height
    1857 mm
    Height
    1718 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    2095 mm
    Height
    1710 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Width
    1870 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    1917 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
    D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9650329363
    Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
    Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
    +91 - 8130390900
    Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
    11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 8130390900
    Koncept Automobiles
    A-24, Lajpat Nagar-4, Near Max Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290055631
    Shiva Mahindra
    Shop No. 130-133, South Court Mall, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 7669783667
    Koncept Automobiles
    No. B-2/16, Safdarjung Enclave, Block B 2, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 7290055630
    Mahindra Thar ROXX Videos

    Mahindra Thar Roxx drive review: Is it worth the hype?
    17 Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    Mahindra Thar ROXX EMI

    MX1 Petrol MT
    1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    MX1 Diesel MT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    MX3 Petrol AT
    1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    MX3 Diesel MT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹15.99 Lakhs*
    MX5 Petrol MT
    1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹16.49 Lakhs*
    AX3 L Diesel MT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹16.99 Lakhs*
    MX5 Diesel MT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹16.99 Lakhs*
    MX3 Diesel AT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    MX5 Petrol AT
    1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹17.99 Lakhs*
    MX5 Diesel AT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹18.49 Lakhs*
    AX5 L Diesel AT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹18.99 Lakhs*
    MX5 Diesel MT 4WD
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹19.09 Lakhs*
    MX5 Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹19.09 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Diesel MT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹19.49 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Petrol AT
    1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹20.49 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Diesel AT
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹20.99 Lakhs*
    AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹21.09 Lakhs*
    AX5 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹21.09 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹21.59 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Diesel MT 4WD Mocha Intrs
    2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹21.59 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹23.09 Lakhs*
    AX7 L Diesel AT 4WD Mocha Intrs
    2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹23.09 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹23736.95/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Mahindra Thar ROXX User Reviews & Ratings

    4.34
    80 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    53
    5 rating
    27
    Off road beast
    The Thar Roxx is made for tough terrains. It handles every off-road challenge effortlessly. Can’t get enough of this rideBy: Shreyas Sinha (Feb 7, 2025)
    Worth every penny
    I’ve had my Thar Roxx for a while now and it’s been worth every rupee. The comfort and performance are top-notch. Absolutely recommend itBy: Sneha Mehta (Feb 7, 2025)
    Fun to drive pure joy
    Loved driving the Thar Roxx, it’s an absolute blast on both highways and off-road. It's comfortable and feels like a complete adventure every time I take it out.By: Renu Khatri (Feb 7, 2025)
    Thar Rox: A True Beauty
    The Thar Rocks looks great, both the interiors and exteriors are top notch. I really like it and would recommend it to everyone. By: Aman (Jan 31, 2025)
    Tough And Dependable SUV
    Mahindra Thar Roxx delivers toughness and dependability, performing well in off-road conditions with confidence.By: Kritika Bhatt (Jan 26, 2025)
    Great For Enthusiasts
    This SUV is a great choice for off-road enthusiasts, offering unmatched performance in rugged environments.By: Simran Mehra (Jan 26, 2025)
    Great For Adventure Trips
    The Thar Roxx is ideal for adventure trips, offering strong off-road capability and a sturdy build for challenging roads.By: Vishal Goswami (Jan 26, 2025)
    Rugged Yet Comfortable
    Thar Roxx combines rugged performance with decent comfort, making it a versatile choice for off-road and city driving.By: Harshvardhan Tyagi (Jan 26, 2025)
    Best car of Mahindra
    Good-looking car with the best price. The new Thar feels like it's part of my hometown, thanks to the trust I have in Mahindra. It's been my dream to own a TharBy: Saquib (Jan 26, 2025)
    Reliable Outdoor Partner
    This SUV is a reliable partner for outdoor activities, providing excellent performance and ruggedness in tough conditions.By: Lavanya Grewal (Jan 13, 2025)
