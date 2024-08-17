Introduction

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door, family-friendly iteration of the popular rugged SUV, the Thar. Launched on August 14, 2024, the Thar Roxx outperforms the standard model in terms of off-road capability and feature suite. The original Mahindra Thar was introduced in 2010, and the second-generation vehicle arrived a decade later to renew the nameplate. The three-door Thar captured the Indian SUV market, developing a cult-like following over time. It has 4x4 variants and is one of the most versatile products in the off-road SUV category.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price:

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in 22 total variants with six primary trim options. As such, it covers a broad price bracket that ranges from a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model to ₹23.08 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

When was Mahindra Thar Roxx launched?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched on August 14, 2024. It is the five-door iteration of the standard Thar and offers more features with added practicality. The original Mahindra Thar was introduced in 2010, following the discontinuation of the Mahindra Major. It was seen as a modern rendition of the Willys Jeep, with a 2.5-litre diesel engine and 4x4 transmission. Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the second generation of the Thar in 2020, with a complete redesign that included new powertrain options and a slew of modern tech such as cruise control, an infotainment display, and ABS.

How many variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx are available?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx offers 22 total variants across six distinct trim options, which are MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. MX1 is the base trim option and starts from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is limited to the RWD drivetrain with a manual gearbox. The Thar Roxx MX3 starts from ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and adds on the automatic gearbox. The AX3L is listed at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered solely as an RWD diesel with a manual. The MX5 trim starts at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers the 4x4 drivetrain option. The AX5L is priced from 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is limited to the diesel engine option. It comes with both 4x4 and RWD options with an automatic gearbox. The AX7L is the top-spec trim that starts from ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers all configurations available.

What are the colour options available with the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered with a total of seven colour options, which are Tango Red, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey, Everest White, and Burnt Sienna.

What features are available in the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is fitted with all-LED lighting and comes riding on 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel options. It packs more features than the three-door Thar and offers a usable second row of seats with more cargo space. The Thar Roxx is fitted with two 10.25-inch touch screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. The latter offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs on Mahindra’s Adrenox OS. The Thar Roxx’s cabin is offered in Ivory White and Mocha Brown options and the seats are upholstered in premium leatherette. The front row gets powered and ventilated seats. The cabin is equipped with a panoramic sunroof and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine for the RWD variants and a 2.2-litre diesel mHawk for both the RWD and 4x4 variants. The mStallion unit is available with two gearbox options, and with the six-speed manual, it makes 159.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 330 Nm of peak torque between 1,500-3,000 rpm. With the six-speed TCA, it makes 174.3 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm. The diesel engine makes 150 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 330 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm with the six-speed manual. With the TCA, it makes 172.4 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 370 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm. This unit also features a less powerful engine map on the MX3 AT and MX5 AT variants with RWD. With this tune, the 2.2-litre diesel with the TCA delivers 150 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 330 Nm of torque between 1,500-3,000 rpm.

The Thar Roxx is suitable for tough terrain with new features and is built on the M-Glyde platform. It includes Watt's-Link suspension for reduced lateral axle movement and the Advanced Hydraulic Rebound Stop (AHRS) system to control body roll. Additional features include CrawlSmart and Intelliturn Assist while the 4x4 variants feature 4XPLOR terrain modes and an automatic locking differential.

What is the Mahindra Thar Roxx’s mileage?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a 57-litre fuel tank. On petrol variants, it claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.4 kmpl while the diesel engine sits at 15.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style.

What is the seating capacity of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is positioned as a five-seater rugged SUV with off-road features.

What is the safety rating of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently awarded a five-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). Aside from that, it comes standard with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, electronic stability control (ESC), and seatbelt reminder (SBR). The Thar Roxx gets added safety features on its more expensive variants, and these include ADAS Level 2 with 10 features, a 360-degree view camera, and auto-dimming IRVMs.

What cars does the Mahindra Thar Roxx rival in its segment?

In its segment, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is positioned against the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio-N and the Tata Harrier.