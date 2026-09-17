5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Mahindra Thar

If you are planning to upgrade from Mahindra Thar, here are the five best options to consider.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular true-blue SUVs in India. Despite being a three-door SUV, which is not highly practical as a family SUV, the Mahindra Thar certainly comes with tough off-roading capability, which enables it to literally tackle terrains without any road. While the Thar is highly popular, there are many customers who seek more practical five-door SUVs without compromising the off-roading capabilities.

If you are upgrading from a first-generation Mahindra Thar for more comfort, space, and modern features while keeping a rugged road presence, here is a quick and comprehensive list of five SUVs to consider.