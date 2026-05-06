Anand Mahindra reveals Thar Roxx-Based ATV built for the Indian Army

Mahindra has taken another step into defence mobility with the unveiling of a new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) derived from the Thar Roxx. Anand Mahindra recently showcased the product through a social media post, stating that the vehicle has been purpose-built for India’s security forces. However, the production of the Mahindra ATV will depend on feedback and the operational needs of the army.

Mahindra ATV: Powertrain and mechanical setup

At its core, the ATV retains the Thar Roxx’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 172 bhp and 400Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and a 4x4 system. The suspension setup includes a double-wishbone layout at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, with the option of independent springs for the latter.

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Mahindra ATV: Adaptations for combat roles

Unlike the standard SUV, the ATV features an open structure designed for operational flexibility. The conventional roof has been replaced by a roll cage that has open mounts for a 360-degree turret compatible with a medium machine gun. Even the standard doors have been removed and replaced with lightweight metal pipe ones to improve access and visibility. Additional foot steps mounted near the hinges assist personnel in reaching the upper structure and managing cargo.

Rear quarter view of the Mahindra ATV.

Mahindra ATV: Exterior and functional upgrades

The design carries forward familiar elements like LED headlamps and the six-slot grille, but introduces a reinforced front bumper with an integrated winch. A strengthened windshield frame with a metal tube improves rigidity and includes mounting points for auxiliary lighting. The bonnet is equipped with a farm jack to enable quick repairs in remote terrain.

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Mahindra ATV: Off-road capability and utility

Built for extreme conditions, the ATV rides on 18-inch all-terrain tyres and sits higher off the ground than the standard Roxx. Rock sliders protect the sides during rough usage, while underbody shielding safeguards critical components. At the rear, a jerrycan mount extends operational range, supported by a dual spare-wheel carrier. The inclusion of reinforced hoist brackets makes the vehicle suitable for airdrop operations as well.

Side view of the Mahindra ATV.

Mahindra ATV: Interior and background

While Mahindra has not disclosed full cabin details, available visuals indicate army green seat upholstery and a dashboard similar to the donor SUV. This development follows Mahindra’s earlier defence-focused vehicles, including the Armado, Marksman and Scorpio Classic.

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