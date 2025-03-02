What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Mumbai? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Mumbai is Rs. 2.92 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Mumbai? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Mumbai amount to Rs. 33.53 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Mumbai is Rs. 5.93 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Mumbai? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Mumbai are Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.