Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at 2.49 crore

Audi India has launched the new RS Q8 facelift with prices starting at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Audi RS Q8 facelift made its global debut last year and brings more power and features to the performance SUV. Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine. Here’s a look at what’s new.

The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in styling but the big update comes to the mighty V8 engine that now makes 850 Nm of peak torque on th

The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. The coupe roofline remains distinctive but you get a new blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh, new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED DRLs. The SUV rides on 23-inch forged alloy wheels completely blacked-out for the sporty touch. Audi has upgraded the rear with new OLED taillights and added a new rear diffuser.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi RS Q8 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.07 Cr Compare UPCOMING Audi RS Q8 2025 Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Cr Alert Me When Launched Audi Q8 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.17 Cr Compare Audi Q8 e-tron 114 kWh 114 kWh 582 km 582 km ₹ 1.14 Cr Compare View Offers Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 114 kWh 114 kWh 600 Km 600 Km ₹ 1.18 Cr Compare View Offers Audi RS5 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.13 Cr Compare

Also Read : Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India

Audi RS Q8: Cabin and features

The cabin gets the RS treatment all over including the sporty front seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and a sportier steering wheel. The dual screen setup remains the same. The infotainment screen and a display for the auto climate control function dominate the central console, while there’s the Virtual Cockpit rolling out all the essential information with some nice graphics.

The cabin gets lots of sporty touches including gloss-black finish on the dashboard, Alcantara finish on the steering wheel, gear knob, door panels, and more. On the feature front, the RS Q8 comes equipped with wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and more.

Also watch: Audi Q7 facelift launched | Check what has changed | Price, design, features, engine | First Look

Audi RS Q8: Specs

Powering the Audi RS Q8 is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, an increase of 40 bhp and 50 Nm over the predecessor. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro system. The RS Q8 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and tops out at 305 kmph. Audi has also equipped the model with an adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilisation that channelises dynamic handling and comfort with equal ease.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: