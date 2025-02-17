HT Auto
Audi RS Q8 Front Left Side
1/9
JUST LAUNCHED
Audi RS Q8 Front View
2/9
Audi RS Q8 Left Side View
3/9
Audi RS Q8 Rear Left View
4/9
Audi RS Q8 Rear View
5/9
Audi RS Q8 Wheel
6/9

AUDI RS Q8

Launch Date: 17 Feb 2025
2.49 Cr**Ex-showroom price
RS Q8 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2996.0 - 4395.0 cc

RS Q8: 3996.0 cc

Category average
Power

Category Average: 551.4 bhp

RS Q8: 648.0 bhp

Category average

View all RS Q8 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Audi RS Q8

Latest Update

  • Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at ₹2.49 crore
  • Audi RS Q8 facelift to launch in India today. Everything you should know

    • Audi RS Q8 Price:

    Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs. 2.49 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

    How many variants are there for Audi RS Q8?

    The Audi RS Q8 is available in 1 variant - Performance.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Audi RS Q8?

    Audi RS Q8 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3996 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

    Which are the major rivals of Audi RS Q8?

    Audi RS Q8 rivals are Land Rover Range Rover, Porsche 911 GT3, Maserati GranTurismo, BMW M8, BMW XM, Lotus Emeya.

    What is the Seating Capacity of Audi RS Q8?

    Audi RS Q8 offers a 5 Seater configuration.

    Audi RS Q8 Alternatives

    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    2.36 - 4.98 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8vsRange Rover
    Porsche 911 GT3

    Porsche 911 GT3

    1.69 Crore - 3.51 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8vs911 GT3
    Maserati GranTurismo

    Maserati GranTurismo

    2.72 - 2.9 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8vsGranTurismo
    BMW M8

    BMW M8

    2.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8vsM8
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    2.6 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8vsXM
    Lotus Emeya

    Lotus Emeya

    2.34 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8vsEmeya
    Audi RS Q8 Variants

    Audi RS Q8 price starts at ₹ 2.49 Cr .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹2.49 Cr*
    Engine
    3996 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Audi RS Q8 Images

    Audi RS Q8 Image 1
    Audi RS Q8 Image 2
    Audi RS Q8 Image 3
    Audi RS Q8 Image 4
    Audi RS Q8 Image 5
    Audi RS Q8 Image 6
    Audi RS Q8 Image 7
    Audi RS Q8 Image 8
    Audi RS Q8 Image 9
    Audi RS Q8 Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Engine3996 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed305 kmph
    View all RS Q8 specs and features

    Audi RS Q8 comparison with similar cars

    ₹2.49 Cr*
    ₹2.36 Cr*
    ₹1.69 Crore*
    ₹2.72 Cr*
    ₹2.15 Cr*
    ₹2.6 Cr*
    ₹2.34 Cr*
    ₹2.25 Cr*
    ₹2 Cr*
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    ₹1.89 Cr*
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Audi RS Q8 News

    Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine.
    Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at 2.49 crore
    17 Feb 2025
    The Audi RS Q8 Performance is essentially a souped-up version of the standard SUV that is already on sale in the Indian markets.
    Audi RS Q8 facelift to launch in India today. Everything you should know
    17 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 11: Simple One Gen 1.5 review, Audi RS Q8 teased, Mahindra launches next-gen dealership & service centre
    12 Feb 2025
    The Audi RS Q8 Performance is essentially a souped-up version of the standard SUV that is already on sale in the Indian markets.
    Audi RS Q8 teased ahead of launch on Feb 17. Here's what to expect from the Lamborghini Urus S rival
    11 Feb 2025
    Kia will launch the Syros SUV on February 1 while Audi will introduce the new RS Q8 performance on February 17. Meanwhile, MG Motor is also expected to launch the M9 electric MPV along with its sports car Cyberster.
    Kia Syros, MG M9, Audi RS Q8 and more: Cars likely to launch in India in February
    31 Jan 2025
    Audi RS Q8 FAQs

    The Audi RS Q8 comes in a single variant which is the Performance providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Audi RS Q8 is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Audi RS Q8 comes in petrol variant .
    The Audi RS Q8 comes with 3996 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

