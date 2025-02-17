Category Average: 2996.0 - 4395.0 cc
RS Q8: 3996.0 cc
Category Average: 551.4 bhp
RS Q8: 648.0 bhp
Audi RS Q8 price starts at ₹ 2.49 Cr .
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|305 kmph
₹2.49 Cr*
₹2.36 Cr*
₹1.69 Crore*
₹2.72 Cr*
₹2.15 Cr*
₹2.6 Cr*
₹2.34 Cr*
₹2.25 Cr*
₹2 Cr*
₹2.55 Cr*
₹1.89 Cr*
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
14
Airbags
8
Airbags
10
Power
640 bhp
Power
394 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
591 bhp
Power
483 bhp
Power
594.71 bhp
Power
-
Power
190 bhp
Power
-
Power
-
Torque
850 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
242 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Length
-
Length
5252 mm
Length
4572 mm
Length
4966 mm
Length
4867
Length
5110 mm
Length
-
Length
5125 mm
Length
5125 mm
Length
5103 mm
Length
4963 mm
Height
-
Height
1870 mm
Height
1322 mm
Height
1353 mm
Height
1353
Height
1755 mm
Height
-
Height
1721 mm
Height
1940 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1381 mm
Width
-
Width
2209 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1957 mm
Width
1907
Width
2210 mm
Width
-
Width
2034 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
2135 mm
Width
2144 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
6.1
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
310 litres
Boot Space
420
Boot Space
527 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
450 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
