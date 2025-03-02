From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025

The Indian passenger vehicle market saw multiple launches in the month of February. Interestingly, while there were few new product launches, most of the launches were of special edition versions of existing vehicles. Additionally, the launches in the month were dominated by SUVs. Here are the top launches from the month of February.

1 Kia Syros Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Syros was launched at a starting price of ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom. The Syros is in four variants - HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. Kia Syros is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine paired with either a six speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Then there is the diesel engine paired with the six speed manual or a six speed torque converter produces 115 bhp and 250 Nm. Kia has packed the Syros SUV with features that are not available even in segments above. It boasts a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup which houses the touchscreen infotainment display and the instrument cluster. It also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats at both front and back rows, sliding and reclining second row seats, wireless charger, twin USB port among others. The SUV also offers dual pane panoramic sunroof

2 Renault Triber and Kiger Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Renault Kiger and Triber lineup was updated for 2025 with additional features added to their base variants. The Kiger now offers premium features like a smart access card and remote engine start, though these are exclusive to the top-spec trims. Both the Kiger and Triber’s entry-level variants have been upgraded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, central locking, all four power windows, and steering-mounted controls.While there are no changes to the design or powertrain, Renault has updated the engines to be E20 fuel compliant. The 2025 Kiger is priced between ₹6.10 lakh and ₹10.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2025 Triber ranges from ₹6.10 lakh to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition was launched at a starting price of ₹19.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Available in the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 L variants, the carbon edition gives the Scorpio N a dark-themed makeover. The exterior features a blacked out treatment with black alloy wheels, roof rails, ORVMs, and window cladding. Meanwhile, silver elements like the skid plates now sport a dark grey finish, further enhancing its aggressive look. Inside, the cabin adopts an all-black theme with premium black leatherette upholstery and brushed aluminum accents on the AC vents. The Carbon Edition is well-equipped with features like an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

4 Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition were launched at a starting price of ₹26.90 lakh and 25.10 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, the Stealth Edition has been limited to 2,700 units for both the models. The new special edition features a matte black exterior, a blacked-out front grille and bumper and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the Stealth Edition continues the dark theme with an all-black cabin, complemented by premium black leatherette seat upholstery. It also comes loaded with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate. Under the hood, both models are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

5 BYD Sealion 7 Speed 215 kmph View Offers View More Details BYD Sealion 7 was launched in February as the brand’s new flagship and the fourth model in the country. Available in two variants—Premium and Performance—priced between ₹48.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sealion 7 comes packed with advanced features, including a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic glass roof, 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety and convenience. Powering the SUV are two drivetrain options: a 313 PS single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup and a more powerful 530 PS dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. Both versions are equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery, delivering a claimed range of up to 567 km on a single charge.

6 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos lineup was updated for 2025 with three new variants—HTE (O), HTK (O), and HTK+ (O). These trims bring premium features at a more budget-friendly price, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4.2-inch color TFT display with analogue dials, and a 6-speaker audio setup. Under the hood, the Seltos continues with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 116 PS. The higher-performance 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine remains exclusive to the GT line and the X-Line models. Pricing for the 2025 Kia Seltos starts at ₹11.13 lakh and goes up to ₹20.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

7 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Engine 3,346 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has been launched in India with prices beginning at ₹2.31 crores (ex-showroom). The company also launched the sports-oriented GR-S version priced at ₹2.41 crores (ex-showroom). The GR-S variant boasts of a more rugged appearance with a blacked-out honeycomb grille and dark-themed elements on the alloy wheels, door handles, and ORVMs, which further augment its off-road performance owing to the improvements made with respect to the suspension setup, shock absorbers, and differential locks. For serious off-road use, the SUV comes loaded with features such as a crawl control system, a 360-degree multi-terrain monitor, and multiple terrain modes. The power plant inside the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 2025 includes a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel that produces 309 PS and 700 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

8 MG Comet EV Blackstrom Speed 100 kmph View Offers View More Details MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition was launched in February, priced from ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant stands out with its Starry Black exterior, complemented by bold red accents on the alloy wheels, front bumper, and ‘Morris Garages’ logo. Inside, the cabin features a contrasting black-and-white theme, highlighted by red details and ‘Blackstorm’ embroidery on the seat headrests, adding a sporty touch.

9 Audi RS Q8 Performance Engine 3,996 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Audi RS Q8 Performance has a starting price of ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom), making it the most powerful SUV in Audi's lineup. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine under the hood of the RS Q8 Performance produces 640 PS and 850 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in just 3.6 seconds, according to the manufacturer. The interior houses an upbeat blacked-out grille with LED headlights and LED taillights, capable of fifteen lighting patterns. It also sports huge 23-inch alloy wheels, capped by red brake calipers for a sporty touch. The SUV gets all-black interior with leatherette sports seats, contrasting stitching, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

