What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Kochi? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Kochi is Rs. 3.14 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Kochi? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Kochi amount to Rs. 55.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Kochi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Kochi is Rs. 6.37 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Kochi? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Kochi are Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.