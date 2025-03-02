HT Auto
Audi RS Q8 On Road Price in Kochi

Audi RS Q8 On Road Price in Kochi

Audi RS Q8 Front Left Side
Audi RS Q8 Front View
Audi RS Q8 Left Side View
Audi RS Q8 Rear Left View
Audi RS Q8 Rear View
Audi RS Q8 Wheel
2.84 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kochi
RS Q8 Price in Kochi

Audi RS Q8 on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 3.14 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi RS Q8 Performance₹ 3.14 Crore
Audi RS Q8 Variant Wise Price List in Kochi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Performance

₹3.14 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,00,000
RTO
55,28,000
Insurance
9,64,581
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
3,13,93,081
911 GT3 Price in Kochi
GranTurismo Price in Kochi
M8 Price in Kochi
XM Price in Kochi
Emeya Price in Kochi
Maybach EQS Price in Kochi
Audi RS Q8 News

February saw multiple new launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market starting from Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8 Performance
From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025
2 Mar 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh. Other design elements include a new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED daytime running lights.
Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer
18 Feb 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4
18 Feb 2025
Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at 2.49 crore
17 Feb 2025
The Audi RS Q8 Performance is essentially a souped-up version of the standard SUV that is already on sale in the Indian markets.
Audi RS Q8 facelift to launch in India today. Everything you should know
17 Feb 2025
Audi RS Q8 Videos

Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
14 Nov 2020
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi RS Q8 FAQs

The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Kochi is Rs. 3.14 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Kochi amount to Rs. 55.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Kochi is Rs. 6.37 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Kochi are Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Kochi includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.49 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 55.28 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 9.65 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 3.14 Crore.

