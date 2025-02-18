Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4
The updated Audi RS Q8 features a refreshed design, but the most significant enhancement lies in the powerful V8 engine, which now delivers a peak tor
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh.
Audi RS Q8 has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹2.49 crores ex-showroom and the SUV is already sold out for the next six months. The updated Audi RS Q8 made its worldwide debut last year, offering enhanced power and additional features to the performance SUV.
First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 09:47 AM IST
