Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4

The updated Audi RS Q8 features a refreshed design, but the most significant enhancement lies in the powerful V8 engine, which now delivers a peak tor

Audi RS Q8 has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹2.49 crores ex-showroom and the SUV is already sold out for the next six months. The updated Audi RS Q8 made its worldwide debut last year, offering enhanced power and additional features to the performance SUV.