Audi hits reverse on odd-even naming, drives back to classic model labels

Audi has decided to ditch its new naming approach for vehicles and return to a more conventional way of naming its cars. The German luxury car maker had earlier decided to assign even numbers for electric vehicles and odd numbers for combustion-engine models. However, they have chosen to revert the approach.

The carmaker now intends to instead have model numbers refer to the size of the vehicle again, rather than the type of powertrain. To differentiate between various powertrains, Audi will incorporate specific suffixes. TFSI for example will be used for petrol powered models, while TDI for the diesel ones. Plug-in hybrid vehicles in the lineup will use the TFSIe suffix while EV models will be using e-Tron at the end of their name.

In addition, the company will provide additional clarity by retaining the existing body styles designations of Sedan, Avant, or Sportback. This also simplifies the frame of reference and removes prior confusion generated by output-based nomenclature. “This decision is the result of intensive discussions and also follows the wishes of our customers as well as feedback from our international dealers," says Marco Schubert, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG.

Departure from complex numbering systems

One of the most-noticeable criticisms for the previous-generation Audi-a TFSI or TDI was a two-digit powertrain-based classification that did not allow customers to easily correlate the kinds of powertrains to a vehicle's capabilities. Audi aims to revert to a simpler structure that allows easy identification of a vehicle at a glance for the customer's benefit.

The upcoming A6 will be the first model to debut under this revised strategy. Originally slated to be rebranded as the A7, the vehicle will now retain the A6 name and will launch alongside the electric A6 e-Tron. Meanwhile, Audi is also working on a new RS6 Avant, though reports suggest it might switch from a V-8 to a plug-in hybrid V6.

Audi had originally envisioned an all-electric model range by 2033; however, changing consumer preferences have encouraged a more flexible approach. Rather than a fixed timeline Audi now acknowledges that internal combustion engines will be a part of the function for the foreseeable future.

