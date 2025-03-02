What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Chennai? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Chennai is Rs. 3.09 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Chennai? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Chennai amount to Rs. 50.31 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Chennai is Rs. 6.27 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Chennai? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Chennai are Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.