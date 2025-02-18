HT Auto
Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 19:42 PM
  • Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine.
Audi RS Q8 facelift
Audi RS Q8 facelift
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh. Other design elements include a new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED daytime running lights.

Audi RS Q8 facelift was launched in India with a price tag of 2.49 crore, ex-showroom. The new SUV becomes the most powerful SUV in the company’s lineup in India and also the most expensive one. Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine. Here’s what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer.

1 Design

At the exterior, the Audi RS Q8 facelift incorporates a host of changes. The design changes include new styling for wheels, updated front fascia and lighting package. It gets a full LED light package. The SUV rides on 23-inch forged alloy wheels completely blacked-out for the sporty touch. Audi has upgraded the rear with new OLED taillights and added a new rear diffuser.

2 Cabin

Inside the cabin, the Audi RS Q8 facelift gets new sports seats. TThe cabin gets lots of sporty touches including gloss-black finish on the dashboard, Alcantara finish on the steering wheel, gear knob, door panels, and more.

3 Technology

The cabin continues to feature a dual screen setup. The infotainment screen and a display for the auto climate control function dominate the central console, while there’s the Virtual Cockpit rolling out all the essential information with some nice graphics. On the feature front, the RS Q8 comes equipped with wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and more.

4 Engine

The Audi RS Q8 facelift gets power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This engine is capable of producing 640 bhp peak power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. This means the Audi RS Q8 facelift comes churning out 40 bhp of additional power output and 50 Nm of extra torque over the outgoing model. The updated Audi RS Q8 performance SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

5 Rivals

The Audi RS Q8 is a performance focused SUV priced at 2.49 crore, ex-showroom. The SUV rivals the likes of Aston Martin DBX and the Lamborghini Urus, which are priced at 3.82 crore and 4.18 crore respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 19:42 PM IST

