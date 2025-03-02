Audi RS Q8 Specifications

Audi RS Q8 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The RS Q8 measures 5,012 mm in length, 1,998 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,998 mm. A five-seat model, Audi RS Q8 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi RS Q8 price starts at ₹ 2.49 Cr .
₹2.49 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
