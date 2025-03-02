hamburger icon
Audi RS Q8 Specifications

Audi RS Q8 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,49,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3996 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Audi RS Q8 mileage is 9 kmpl.
2.49 Cr*
Audi RS Q8 Specs

Audi RS Q8 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The RS ...Read More

Audi RS Q8 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Performance
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
648 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
305 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R23
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R23

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5012 mm
Wheelbase
2998 mm
Kerb Weight
2390 kg
Height
1751 mm
Width
1998 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
605 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Audi RS Q8 News

February saw multiple new launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market starting from Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8 Performance
From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025
2 Mar 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh. Other design elements include a new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED daytime running lights.
Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer
18 Feb 2025
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a nip and tuck in terms of design. It gets a coupe roofline that remains distinctive but there is an all new glossy blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift first batch sold out, deliveries in Q4
18 Feb 2025
Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine.
Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched in India with more power, priced at 2.49 crore
17 Feb 2025
The Audi RS Q8 Performance is essentially a souped-up version of the standard SUV that is already on sale in the Indian markets.
Audi RS Q8 facelift to launch in India today. Everything you should know
17 Feb 2025
Audi RS Q8 Variants & Price List

Audi RS Q8 price starts at ₹ 2.49 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.49 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

