hamburger icon
RS Q8PriceMileageSpecifications
Audi RS Q8 Front Left Side
1/21
Audi RS Q8 Front View
2/21
Audi RS Q8 Left Side View
3/21
Audi RS Q8 Rear Left View
4/21
Audi RS Q8 Rear View
5/21
Audi RS Q8 Wheel
View all Images
6/21

Audi RS Q8 Performance

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.84 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Audi RS Q8 Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all RS Q8 specs and features

RS Q8 Performance

RS Q8 Performance Prices

The RS Q8 Performance, equipped with a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.84 Crore (ex-showroom).

RS Q8 Performance Mileage

All variants of the RS Q8 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RS Q8 Performance Colours

The RS Q8 Performance is available in 7 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Waitomo Blue Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Sakhir Gold Metallic, Satellite Silver Metallic, Chilli Red Mettalic.

RS Q8 Performance Engine and Transmission

The RS Q8 Performance is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 648 bhp and 850 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

RS Q8 Performance vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RS Q8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M8 priced ₹2.44 Cr or the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr.

RS Q8 Performance Specs & Features

The RS Q8 Performance has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Audi RS Q8 Performance Price

RS Q8 Performance

₹2.84 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,00,000
RTO
25,44,000
Insurance
9,91,657
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,84,36,157
EMI@6,11,204/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi RS Q8 Performance Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
648 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
305 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R23
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R23

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5012 mm
Wheelbase
2998 mm
Kerb Weight
2390 kg
Height
1751 mm
Width
1998 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
605 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi RS Q8 Performance EMI
EMI5,50,084 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,55,92,541
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,55,92,541
Interest Amount
74,12,471
Payable Amount
3,30,05,012

Audi RS Q8 Alternatives

BMW M8

BMW M8

2.44 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS Q8vsM8
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS Q8vsGranTurismo
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS Q8vsMaybach EQS
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.55 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS Q8vsXM
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2.1 - 2.62 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS Q8vsLM
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS Q8vsEmeya

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Audi Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details