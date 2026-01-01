|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The RS Q8 Performance, equipped with a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.84 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the RS Q8 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RS Q8 Performance is available in 7 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Waitomo Blue Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Sakhir Gold Metallic, Satellite Silver Metallic, Chilli Red Mettalic.
The RS Q8 Performance is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 648 bhp and 850 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the RS Q8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M8 priced ₹2.44 Cr or the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr.
The RS Q8 Performance has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.