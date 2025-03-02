What is the on-road price of Audi RS Q8 in Bangalore? The on-road price of Audi RS Q8 Performance in Bangalore is Rs. 3.04 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Bangalore amount to Rs. 45.33 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Audi RS Q8 in Bangalore is Rs. 6.17 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 in Bangalore? The insurance charges for Audi RS Q8 Performance in Bangalore are Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.