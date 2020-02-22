Launched in Oct 2018
Category Average: 2999.0 cc
Cayenne: 2995.0 - 3996.0 cc
Category Average: 9.6 kmpl
Cayenne: 6.1 - 10.8 kmpl
Category Average: 444.53 bhp
Cayenne: 348.0 - 493.0 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Mileage
|6.1 - 10.8 kmpl
|Engine
|2995- 3996 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|248 Kmph
Porsche Cayenne
₹1.27 Cr*
₹1.64 Cr*
₹1.04 Cr*
₹1.31 Cr*
₹1.95 Cr*
₹96.05 Lakhs*
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Power
550 bhp
Power
345 bhp
Power
626 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
617 bhp
Power
434 bhp
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
700 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
620 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Ground Clearance
190
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
212
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4926
Length
4946 mm
Length
5018 mm
Length
4859 mm
Length
4938
Length
4726 mm
Height
1673
Height
1820 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1659 mm
Height
1747
Height
1596 mm
Width
1983
Width
2047 mm
Width
2173 mm
Width
1979 mm
Width
2015
Width
1927 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Boot Space
745
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
650
Boot Space
458 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
