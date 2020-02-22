HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Porsche Cayenne Front Left Side
View all Images

PORSCHE Cayenne

Launched in Oct 2018

4.0
₹1.42 - 2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Cayenne Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2999.0 cc

Cayenne: 2995.0 - 3996.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 9.6 kmpl

Cayenne: 6.1 - 10.8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 444.53 bhp

Cayenne: 348.0 - 493.0 bhp

About Porsche Cayenne

Latest Update

  • Porsche Taycan sales slump drastically, Cayenne and Macan save the day
  • Audi Q8 vs Porsche Cayenne: Spec showdown between the German V6 luxury SUVs

    • Porsche Cayenne Price:

    Porsche Cayenne is priced between Rs. 1.42 - 2 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     ...Read More
    Porsche Cayenne
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    Front View
    Rear Right Side
    Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
    Side Mirror Body
    Taillight
    Glovebox Closed
    Headlight
    Front Air Vents
    Front Left Side
    Rear Left View
    Configuration Selector Knob
    Steering Controls
    Exhaust Pipe
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Instrument Cluster
    Grille
    Steering Wheel
    Front Armrest
    Porsche Cayenne Variants
    Porsche Cayenne price starts at ₹ 1.42 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Cayenne ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    4 Variants Available
    Base₹1.42 Cr*
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    E-Hybrid₹1.7 Cr*
    2995 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: All
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Turbo₹1.93 Cr*
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: All
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    GTS₹2 Cr*
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Porsche Cayenne Images

    25 images
    Porsche Cayenne Colours

    Porsche Cayenne is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Jet black metallic
    Carrara white metallic
    Quarzite grey metallic
    Moonlight blue metallic
    Mahogany metallic
    White
    Black
    Chromite black metallic
    Dolomite silver metallic

    Porsche Cayenne Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Mileage6.1 - 10.8 kmpl
    Engine2995- 3996 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed248 Kmph
    Porsche Cayenne comparison with similar cars

    Porsche Cayenne
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    Land Rover Defender
    Maserati Grecale
    BMW X5 M
    Porsche Macan
    ₹1.27 Cr*
    ₹1.64 Cr*
    ₹1.04 Cr*
    ₹1.31 Cr*
    ₹1.95 Cr*
    ₹96.05 Lakhs*
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    8
    Power
    550 bhp
    Power
    345 bhp
    Power
    626 bhp
    Power
    523 bhp
    Power
    617 bhp
    Power
    434 bhp
    Torque
    770 Nm
    Torque
    700 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    620 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    550 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    190
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    212
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    4926
    Length
    4946 mm
    Length
    5018 mm
    Length
    4859 mm
    Length
    4938
    Length
    4726 mm
    Height
    1673
    Height
    1820 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Height
    1659 mm
    Height
    1747
    Height
    1596 mm
    Width
    1983
    Width
    2047 mm
    Width
    2173 mm
    Width
    1979 mm
    Width
    2015
    Width
    1927 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Boot Space
    745
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    650
    Boot Space
    458 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Porsche Cayenne Mileage

    Porsche Cayenne in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Porsche Cayenne's petrol variant is 40 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid comes with a 75 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    E-Hybrid
    Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    40

    Porsche Cayenne Videos

    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    22 Feb 2020

    Popular Porsche Cars

    Porsche Cayenne EMI

    Select Variant:
    Base
    795
    ₹ 1.27 Cr*
    Select Variant
    Base
    795
    ₹1.27 Cr*
    E-Hybrid
    2995 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹1.7 Cr*
    Turbo
    774
    ₹1.93 Cr*
    EMI ₹226428.39/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
