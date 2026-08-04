In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cayenne
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Porsche
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6