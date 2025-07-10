Porsche teases Black Edition models for Taycan, Cayenne Coupe

Porsche is preparing to launch all-new Black Edition variants for the Taycan and Cayenne Coupe models in the international market. The German carmaker has recently dropped a couple of teasers for the upcoming blacked-out variants on its social media channels, and these are likely to feature exclusive detailing, interior trim and upholstery options. An official unveiling is expected to take place before the end of July 2025, and the special editions are likely to reach Indian shores.

The latest Black Edition models will be launched for the Taycan EV and Cayenne Coupe Hybrid models, with exact variant details to be announced at launch. The first image shows the side of the SUV with a ‘hybrid’ badge on the front fender, while a separate video clip shows the electric sedan's signature headlights.

This is not the first time Porsche has brought out special editions of its cars in an all-black theme. The company has launched several ‘Black Edition’ models over the years, with the earliest being the 2011 Porsche 911 (997.2) Black Edition. While this was limited to 1,911 units globally, subsequent Black Editions were produced for a limited time, but not in a limited run.

Porsche’s Black Edition models are characterised by their exclusive all-black paint job, interior trim and upholstery, and a broader range of premium features as standard. So far, only the 911, Boxter, and Cayman have gotten these special variants. No Black Edition variants have been launched for the Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, and the Taycan as of July 2025. As such, it makes sense for Porsche to keep the trend going with different models.

Taycan and Cayenne Coupe Black Edition: What to expect?

The upcoming Porsche Taycan and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions will feature a glossy, metallic black exterior shade as shown in the teasers, as well as unique detailing and ‘Black Edition’ badges. The Taycan EV is expected to feature smoked 21-inch wheels while the Cayenne Coupe is likely to come riding on 22-inch units.

While both cars will receive similar all-black treatment for the interior, upholstery and detailing are likely to vary between the two. The Taycan is expected to be upholstered in sustainable materials to suit its greener powertrain, while the coupe SUV may be fitted with premium leather. Both cars will offer an enhanced tech suite bundling premium features which are typically optional on standard models.

