Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe Black Edition launched, priced from 1.80 crore

Porsche has listed the new Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Edition in India. As the name suggests, the new limited edition brings a blacked-out look to the exterior and interior of the luxury SUVs. The new Porsche Cayenne Black Edition is priced at ₹1.80 crore, commanding a ₹31 lakh premium. Meanwhile, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Black Edition will set you back by ₹1.87 crore, attracting a ₹32 lakh premium. All prices are ex-showroom.

The new limited edition brings a blacked-out look to the exterior and interior of the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, while commanding a premium price.

Both the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions draw power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine with 348 bhp and 500 Nm

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black: Exterior Highlights

The Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions get blacked-out accents around the headlamps, ORVMs, window trims, and on the badges. The Black Editions ride on 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels, while the exhaust pipes get a dark bronze finish. The LED puddle lamps are offered as standard on the models.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Cayenne 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.42 Cr Compare View Offers Land Rover Defender 4999 cc 4999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.04 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati Grecale 3000 cc 3000 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.31 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2999 cc 2999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.88 Cr Compare View Offers BMW M4 CS 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.89 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Porsche made its one-millionth Macan: What makes it the brand's bestselling car?

Interestingly, the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions are not only offered in the black paint scheme (Chromite Black Metallic), but are also available in White, Carrara White Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Quartzite Grey Metallic, Carmine Red and Cashmere Beige Metallic. You can further spec the model to other colours at a premium of ₹7.30 lakh, while choosing a colour from Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur division will cost an additional ₹20.13 lakh.

The Porsche Cayenne Black Edition gets an all-black interior with black leather upholstery, brushed aluminium inlays, and illuminated door sills

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black: Interior Highlights

Inside, the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions get black leather upholstery, brushed aluminium inlays, and illuminated door sills. The model also comes with 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a multi-function steering wheel, and a 710-watt 14-speaker audio system. The digital console and touchscreen infotainment system remain unchanged.

Powering the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions is the 3.0‑litre turbocharged V6 engine churning out 348 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The new Black Editions are available for purchase, with bookings open at authorised dealerships. Deliveries are slated to begin later this year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: