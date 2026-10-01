Porsche Cayenne Electric launched in India at 1.77 crore, deliveries commenced

Porsche has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in India by launching the Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric. Priced from ₹1.77 crore (ex-showroom), the new electric SUVs bring battery-powered mobility to one of the German manufacturer's established nameplates. Customer deliveries have commenced on September 30, the day of the official launch in Mumbai.

Variant lineup

The Cayenne Electric range comprises two models, catering to customers with different performance requirements. The standard Cayenne Electric is priced at ₹1.77 crore, while the more performance-oriented Cayenne Turbo Electric commands ₹2.27 crore (both ex-showroom).

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Both models will be available from launch, giving buyers the choice of an all-electric Cayenne in either configuration. Their introduction also adds another fully electric offering to Porsche India's existing product range.

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Cayenne ICE to be sold alongside the EV

Despite introducing the electric models, Porsche has no immediate plans to discontinue the combustion-powered Cayenne. The company will continue offering petrol variants into the next decade, allowing the two powertrain options to coexist in its lineup.

This approach gives customers the flexibility to choose between conventional petrol power and an all-electric drivetrain without having to move away from the Cayenne nameplate. The electric generation is intended to retain the model's established focus on everyday usability while bringing a different driving experience through electrification.

Porsche India on the new launch

Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India, highlighted the significance of the launch for the brand's local operations: “The Cayenne enters an important new era with electrification, combining uncompromising Porsche performance with electric mobility while remaining unmistakably Porsche."

“Its introduction marks an important next chapter for Porsche in India as we continue to broaden the choices available to our customers," he added.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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