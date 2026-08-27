Porsche 911 Challenge unveiled as new entry-level race car

Porsche has expanded its customer motorsport line-up with the new 911 Challenge, a competition-focused model positioned below the company’s existing 911 racing cars. It combines technology derived from the road-going 911 GT3 with dedicated motorsport equipment and safety systems.

Priced at 208,800 Euros before country-specific VAT, the car is scheduled to compete in several one-make racing series worldwide from the 2027 season.

GT3-based powertrain

At the heart of the 911 Challenge is a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine derived largely from the production GT3. It develops 508 bhp at 8,500 rpm and can rev to 9,000 rpm. The racing specification uses a modified rear silencer with a catalytic converter but does without a particulate filter.

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A seven-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox sends power to the rear wheels. Drivers can either let the transmission shift automatically or use the steering-wheel paddles for manual changes. The gearbox is shared with the production GT3, reinforcing the car’s road-car connection.

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Racing hardware

Porsche has fitted the Challenge with a motorsport-specific chassis, including dampers with racing-oriented characteristics and a three-position adjustable anti-roll bar. The car rides on 18-inch racing slicks mounted using the standard five-hole wheel pattern.

Braking hardware comes from the 911 GT4 R. Steel discs measuring 380 mm are fitted at both the front and rear, giving the car dedicated track-focused stopping hardware.

The aerodynamic package also retains a close connection with the GT3. The rear wing can be mechanically adjusted through four positions, while the body dimensions and major panels remain identical to those of the road car.

Safety and cockpit

The cabin has been stripped of road-car equipment, including carpets, sound insulation and interior trim. In their place are competition-focused safety systems and equipment.

A welded-in roll cage strengthens the structure, while drivers get an adjustable racing bucket seat with a six-point harness. A 110-litre FT3 fuel tank, fire-extinguishing system and FIA-certified rear rain light are also standard. The car comes with an integrated three-jack air-jack system to speed up pit-lane servicing.

The 911 Challenge also features adjustable ABS, traction control and Electronic Stability Control. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus can be configured across multiple stages, allowing drivers to adapt the car’s behaviour to their experience and circuit conditions.

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Customer racing from 2027

The Challenge is intended exclusively for competition and does not have road approval. Porsche plans to make it eligible for numerous one-make racing series worldwide from the 2027 season.

It becomes the new entry point in Porsche’s 911-based customer racing range, replacing the Cayman GT4 Clubsport and 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in this role. Above it, the 911 GT4 R is positioned for GT4 competition, while the 911 Cup serves Porsche’s one-make championships and selected endurance and GT events. The 911 GT3 R remains Porsche’s flagship customer racing model for international GT3 competition.

“Since their introduction, the GT3 models have shaped Porsche’s identity as a sports car manufacturer like almost no other model range. They are conceived and developed in close collaboration with motorsport," said Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

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