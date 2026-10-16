Next-gen Audi Q3 launched in India; prices start at 51.99 lakh

German luxury automaker Audi has launched the new-generation Q3 in India, priced at ₹51.99 lakh (ex-showroom). First launched in 2012, the Audi Q3 completes 14 years in the Indian market with the introduction of its third generation. The Q3 has been one of the most popular nameplates from the House of Four Rings, alongside the A4 in the country. Much has changed from the second-generation Q3, with a longer car, a similar wheelbase, new features, a completely new design, and a small bump in power.

New-gen Audi Q3: Design

The design of the Audi Q3 has completely changed compared to the outgoing model. Audi has adopted a slit-LED headlamp design with the LED DRLs that double as dynamic indicators placed above the Digital Matrix LED headlamp units, which are completely new and house approximately 25,600 individually controlled pixels. Not only that, but the new Q3 boasts a honeycomb-patterned front grille with a 2D Audi logo, which conceals the radar for the Level 2 ADAS being offered with the new entry-level SUV from Audi.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi Q3 ₹43.67 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹57,100/ month Check Eligibility Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line ₹49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹64,100/ month Check Eligibility BMW X1 ₹50.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹92,500/ month Check Eligibility BMW X1 LWB ₹49.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹65,300/ month Check Eligibility Mercedes-Benz GLA ₹51.80 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹67,800/ month Check Eligibility Audi Q3 Sportback ₹53.55 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹70,100/ month Check Eligibility

The side profile gets a few changes, including 18-inch alloys with self-levelling centre caps, silver roof rails, as well as a chrome garnish which stretches from the driver’s window all the way to the C-pillar and roof. The rear section of the third-gen Q3 features plenty of changes, including a split LED taillamp setup which is connected by a sleek bar, an illuminated Audi logo and a silver plate, among others. The new-gen Audi Q3 is among the first cars from the German luxury automaker’s portfolio to arrive in India that boast a new design philosophy and will also be on the upcoming flagship SUV from the company, the Q9 and others.

Next-gen Audi Q3: Dimensions

The new Audi Q3 measures 4,531 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,623 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,681 mm. The new model has grown by 44 mm in length, 10 mm in width and 7 mm in height, with just 1 mm increase in wheelbase, over the outgoing model. Not only that, but the new Audi Q3 gets a boot space of 488 litres.

Next-gen Audi Q3: Interior and Features

The interior of the new-gen Audi Q3 has also undergone a major revamp. Gone is the three-spoke steering wheel, replaced by the hexagonal four-spoke steering wheel. One of the major changes when stepping into the cabin of the new Audi Q3 is the curved display, which houses an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system. Not only that, but the automaker has provided physical controls for the drive mode selector and traction control, among other features.

There is also a wireless smartphone charger onboard. Additionally, the cabin boasts a mix of plastic and fabric, replacing the leather and plastic duo in the outgoing model. The feature list is quite stacked when it comes to the new Audi Q3 with a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sonos audio system, a head-up display (HUD), three-zone climate control and nine airbags.

Also Read : Tesla India opens new Roadster bookings for ₹5 Lakh

Moreover, the steering column gets a stalk-type gear selector in the new Audi Q3, replacing the stick-type gear selector in the outgoing model. In addition, the compact SUV boasts leather upholstery, fabric and wood trims on the inside. The rear seat further boasts a fold-down centre armrest, front seatback pockets, two USB Type-C charging ports and rear AC vents, among other features.

Next-gen Audi Q3: Engine

The next-gen Audi Q3 is powered by the same 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters sending power to all four wheels. While the engine remains the same, the power output has gone up by 14 hp from the outgoing model’s 190 hp.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: