Porsche reveals one-of-one 911 Turbo S Land Down Under exclusive to Australia

German luxury automaker Porsche has unveiled the one-off 911 Turbo S Land Down Under, a bespoke special edition created to celebrate the brand's 75th anniversary in Australia. Developed through a collaboration between Porsche's Sonderwunsch customisation division, the Style Porsche design team and contemporary artist Werner Bronkhorst, the unique model pays tribute to Australia's landscapes, culture and heritage.

Porsche has unveiled the one-off 911 Turbo S Land Down Under, celebrating 75 years in Australia with bespoke styling, exclusive Chromaflair paint, Australian-inspired details, a 701 bhp hybrid powertrain and potential million-dollar value.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Land Down Under: Interior

The cabin has also received an extensive bespoke treatment. It combines Dark Night Blue upholstery with a specially developed Coolibah Brown interior theme, while incorporating several Australian-inspired design cues. The interior features decorative Silky Oak wood trim as a nod to the country’s natural heritage, with design cues inspired by landmarks such as Uluru and the Blue Mountains. The roof lining is embroidered with the Southern Hemisphere night sky, which enhances the vehicle’s Australian character.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio N ₹13.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Porsche 911 ₹2.11 Cr EMI starting at just ₹3,92,600/ month Check Eligibility Maserati GranTurismo ₹2.72 Cr EMI starting at just ₹3,55,700/ month Check Eligibility Ferrari Portofino ₹3.50 Cr EMI starting at just ₹8,09,800/ month Check Eligibility Ferrari Roma ₹3.76 Cr EMI starting at just ₹8,69,800/ month Check Eligibility Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS ₹2.75 Cr EMI starting at just ₹3,59,600/ month Check Eligibility



Porsche 911 Turbo S Land Down Under: Engine options





The special edition is mechanically identical to the standard 911 Turbo S and is set to be powered by a 3.6L twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with a hybrid system, producing a combined output of 701 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Porsche 911 Turbo S accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds.

One of the model’s most distinctive features is concealed under the active rear spoiler. When the spoiler deploys automatically at speeds over 80 kmph, it reveals the message “See ya later mate", adding a uniquely Australian touch to the commemorative edition.

Also Read : Ducati Monster V2 set to launch in India on August 10, new engine and features expected

Porsche 911 Turbo S Land Down Under: Paint Finishes

The commemorative model is based on the flagship Porsche 911 Turbo S and features an exclusive Chromaflair paint finish that transitions from Terra Australis Red at the lower parts of the body to Southern Cross Blue across the upper surfaces. It’s the first time Porsche has used the sophisticated colour-shifting paint technology on a model commissioned specifically for the Australian market. The complex finish comprises seven individually hand-applied paint layers, which demonstrates the level of craftsmanship that goes into producing it.

Although Porsche Australia has not disclosed the official value of the one-off 911 Turbo S Land Down Under, it is expected to carry a significant premium over the standard model. Porsche has not yet confirmed whether the vehicle will eventually be sold to a private customer following its nationwide display tour; its value is expected to exceed that of the standard 911 Turbo S, which carries a starting price of AUD 577,300 (before on-road costs). Given the extensive bespoke craftsmanship and exclusive design elements, the one-off creation could command a price approaching AUD 1 million.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: