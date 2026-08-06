Ducati Monster V2 set to launch in India on August 10, new engine and features expected

Italian luxury automaker Ducati is set to launch a new bike on August 10. The cryptic teaser, which the brand sent alongside its ‘block your date’ invitation, suggests that it is going to be the new Monster , which is already globally available. The upcoming Ducati Monster is expected to boast a new engine, new chassis and get several upgrades from the current model being sold in India.

Ducati is expected to launch the new Monster V2 in India on August 10, featuring an 890cc V-twin engine, updated chassis, refreshed design, advanced electronics and expected pricing between ₹ 15-18 lakh

Ducati Monster V2: Engine

The upcoming Ducati Monster is set to boast the 890cc V-twin engine, replacing the old 937cc Testastretta V-twin engine. The new V-Twin generates a peak power output of 109.4 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque, which has a marginally lower power output compared to the 110 bhp and 93.5 Nm of torque of the Testastretta engine. Not only that, but the new 890cc engine is approximately six kilos lighter than the old engine.

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Ducati Monster V2: Design

The design is completely different from the current model being sold in India, as the Monster V2 gets a new tank design and slimmer tail section. Additionally, the new Monster boasts a round headlamp, which is an element it retains from the previous generation. Not only that, but the Monster V2 boasts new Showa suspension on both ends and is based on a new chassis. Moreover, it borrows the double-sided swingarm from the Panigale V4.

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Ducati Monster V2: Features

The new Ducati Monster comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of lean-sensitive electronic rider aids, including traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and cornering ABS, among others. Furthermore, it features cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter and heated grips for enhanced comfort and performance. Additional highlights include a five-inch full-colour TFT instrument display with turn-by-turn navigation, along with four selectable riding modes: Sport, Road, Urban and Wet.

Ducati Monster V2: Expected Price

The Ducati Monster, currently being sold in India, boasts a price tag of ₹13.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Ducati Monster V2 is expected to boast a higher price tag compared to its previous iteration, with an expected price in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹18 lakh.

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