Joy e-bike Monster Right Side View
Joy e-bike Monster Left View
Joy e-bike Monster Right View
Joy e-bike Monster Fueltank View
Joy e-bike Monster Front Tyre View
Joy e-bike Monster Engine View
Joy e-bike Monster

Joy e-bike Monster starting price is Rs. 1,10,000 in India. Joy e-bike Monster is available in 1 variant
1.1 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Joy e-bike Monster Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.66 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range75 km
Charging time4-4.5 Hrs.
Joy e-bike Monster Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Monster vs Flex
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Monster vs iQube Electr...
UPCOMING
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Monster vs 450x
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Monster vs Chetak
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Monster vs V1

Joy e-bike Monster Variants & Price

Joy e-bike Monster price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Monster comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Monster's top variant is STD.

STD
1.1 Lakhs*
200 Kmph
266 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Joy e-bike Monster Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes
Battery Capacity1.66 kWh
Charging Point4-4.5 Hrs.
Range75 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.
Joy e-bike Monster comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Joy e-bike Monster
Kinetic Green FlexTVS iQube ElectricAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.1 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
Battery Capacity
1.66 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
Range
75 km
120 km
100 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

    News

    Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
    Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price
    21 Nov 2023
    Everything the Ducati Monster was known for has changed and how.&nbsp;
    2021 Ducati Monster track test review: A Monster for everyone
    9 Oct 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
    2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
    11 May 2023
    The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
    Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900
    2 May 2023
      News

    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Joy e-bike Monster FAQs

    Joy e-bike Monster comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Joy e-bike Monster is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 4-45 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 1.66 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Joy e-bike Monster offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Joy e-bike Monster is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 1.66 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.
    The Joy e-bike Monster has a charging time of 4-45 Hrs., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

