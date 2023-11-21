Which is the top variant of Joy e-bike Monster? Joy e-bike Monster comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Joy e-bike Monster? The Joy e-bike Monster is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 4-45 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 1.66 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Joy e-bike Monster have, and what is the price range? The Joy e-bike Monster offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Joy e-bike Monster? The Joy e-bike Monster is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 1.66 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.