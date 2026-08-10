In 2026 Joy e-bike Monster or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Monster Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Monster up to 75 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Monster vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours