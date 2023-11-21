Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Monster Specifications

Joy e-bike Monster starting price is Rs. 1,10,000 in India. Joy e-bike Monster is available in 1 variant and
1.1 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Joy e-bike Monster Specs

Joy e-bike Monster comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Monster starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Joy e-bike Monster sits in the Electric ...Read More

Joy e-bike Monster Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1460 mm
Ground Clearance
202 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
610 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :-130/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
266 km
Max Speed
200 kmph
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Displacement
937 cc
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Type Suspension
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Turning Radius - 1.6 m
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3-inch colour TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

News

Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price
21 Nov 2023
Everything the Ducati Monster was known for has changed and how.&nbsp;
2021 Ducati Monster track test review: A Monster for everyone
9 Oct 2023
Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
13 Sept 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900
2 May 2023
Joy e-bike Monster Variants & Price List

Joy e-bike Monster price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Monster comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Monster's top variant is STD.

STD
1.1 Lakhs*
200 Kmph
266 Km
