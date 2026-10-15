Stellantis to invest 4,000 crore in India, launch 12 Jeep and Citroën products by 2029

Stellantis has announced an investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore in India over the next three years, alongside plans to introduce 12 products under its Jeep and Citroën brands as part of its FaSTLAne 2030 roadmap. The investment will take the automaker's cumulative investment in the country to around ₹15,000 crore by 2030.

12 products planned over the next three years

The product offensive will comprise seven all-new models and five major upgrades, including five Jeep and seven Citroën launches. The portfolio will span the A-segment car, B-, C- and D-segment SUVs, an MPV and a premium pickup. The first product under the roadmap is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2027.

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In an exclusive interaction with HT Auto, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said the planned launches would cover multiple segments and powertrains across both brands, helping the company work towards its growth targets.

“The portfolio which we are planning for the next three years will cover both brands, multiple segments and multiple powertrains. That will give us a lot of mileage in terms of getting to the numbers that we have been looking for, and also give a lot of confidence to our dealers, partners, stakeholders and existing and potential customers," Priyesh said.

Multi-energy powertrain strategy

He added that the company was evaluating powertrain options for the upcoming models, with details to be announced later. The portfolio is expected to include internal combustion engines, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric technologies, with choices guided by customer requirements, affordability, regulations, infrastructure readiness and segment economics.

Stellantis India reported 35% business growth in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the first quarter, while Citroën's retail sales increased 68% year-on-year during the same period.

Under the roadmap, Jeep will expand its presence in the premium SUV market with new products and powertrain options, while Citroën will target mainstream and higher-volume segments with products focused on comfort, design and technology.

Localisation and manufacturing in focus

Stellantis has invested more than ₹11,000 crore in India so far across manufacturing, engineering, software, sourcing and exports. Its operations include manufacturing facilities at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra and Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, along with engineering and software operations in Bengaluru and an information and communication technology presence in Hyderabad.

The company is targeting 90% localisation across Jeep and Citroën, subject to commercial and technical feasibility. It also plans to expand its combined sales and service network, including through the Stellantis Brand House format in suitable Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4 markets.

India to play a larger export role

India's role as an export hub is also expected to grow. Stellantis currently exports to around 50 countries, while approximately 95% of the engines and gearboxes manufactured at its Hosur facility are exported. Under FaSTLAne 2030, India-developed vehicles are also planned for export as part of the group's Asia-Pacific strategy.

Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Asia-Pacific, said the roadmap would give the Indian team greater decision-making ownership while strengthening the country's role in manufacturing, engineering, software and sourcing.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India, said the company would focus on expanding its product range, localisation and sales and service network to improve its competitiveness in the market.

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