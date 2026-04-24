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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric unveiled, gets better aerodynamics and more range

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2026, 16:57 pm
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  • Porsche unveils Cayenne Coupe Electric with improved aerodynamics, delivering more range without mechanical changes.

Porsche Cayenne S Coupe EV
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric has been unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show as the sleeker version of the standard SUV with improved range
Porsche Cayenne S Coupe EV
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric has been unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show as the sleeker version of the standard SUV with improved range
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Porsche has taken the wraps off the Cayenne Coupe Electric at the Beijing Auto Show, bringing a sleeker shape for improved aerodynamics over the standard SUV. While the regular Cayenne EV was launched earlier this year, this is a new version that focuses primarily on design with no mechanical changes under the skin.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric sets itself apart through its distinctive exterior, featuring a sloping roofline that tapers off into the broad rear haunches to help reduce drag. In fact, this variant’s drag coefficient stands at 0.23 (Standard Cayenne EV: 0.25), increasing the WLTP range estimate by 18 km to 669 km on a single charge. All without sacrificing interior space or performance.

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Most powerful Porsche

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric
The electric SUV offers up to 669 km WLTP range on a single charge. In the Turbo variant, it produces up to 1,139 bhp with Overboost activated.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric
The electric SUV offers up to 669 km WLTP range on a single charge. In the Turbo variant, it produces up to 1,139 bhp with Overboost activated.

One look at the fine print will reveal that the Cayenne Coupe EV carries over the title of the most powerful Porsche ever made from the standard SUV. The motor makes up to 1,500 Nm of peak torque and 845 bhp in the range-topping Turbo variant. Turning on Launch Control and Overboost raises peak power all the way to 1,139 bhp, which takes it past the Taycan Turbo GT’s 1,019 bhp. What’s more impressive is that the Cayenne Turbo Coupe EV is only 0.3 seconds slower than the Taycan on the 0-100 kmph sprint.

The base variant pushes out 402 bhp (435 bhp with Overboost) and does the 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The mid-range Cayenne S Coupe EV makes 536 bhp (657 bhp with Overboost) and only takes 3.8 seconds to reach 100 kmph.

Also Read : Porsche 911 GT3 S/C revealed as a manual-only open-top grand tourer

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric
The model uses an 800-volt architecture with a 113 kWh battery pack
Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric
The model uses an 800-volt architecture with a 113 kWh battery pack

Underneath, the story remains the same. It remains underpinned by the same 800-volt electric architecture featuring a 113.0 kWh battery pack that powers electric motors at both axles for all-wheel drive. At speeds of up to 400 kW, the SUV can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 16 minutes.

The Cayenne Coupe Electric further features adaptive air suspension technology as standard, while Porsche Active Ride for damper adjustment and rear-axle steering is offered as optional.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2026, 16:57 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles ev upcoming cars upcoming evs porsche cayenne electric cayenne ev

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