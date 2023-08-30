Saved Articles

BMW X6 vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X6
BMW X6
xDrive40i xLine
₹95.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1500 rpm700 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.3110.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5500 rpm456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
N55 Turbocharged I6V8 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
855.73795
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,87,9041,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,90,0001,26,84,000
RTO
10,73,00013,22,400
Insurance
4,24,4045,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,51,2183,12,252

    Latest News

    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    Russian rich consumers are buying luxury cars in other countries and shipping them to their homeland to avoid sanctions.
    What sanction? Rich Russians are lapping up luxury cars in great numbers
    15 May 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift are now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
    2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore
    18 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts will soon be available in India
    2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect?
    13 Jul 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new BMW X6 will be available in two trims - the xDrive40i xLine and the xDrive40i M Sport trims
    Watch: BMW drives in new X6 in India with a grille that shines in the dark
    11 Jun 2020
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    13 Dec 2019
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
