8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)

8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)