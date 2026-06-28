BMW X6 M60i xDrive: 5 things to know about the 1.77 crore performance SUV

BMW India has introduced the new X6 M60i xDrive in the country as a Completely Built-Up Unit, placing the performance-focused Sports Activity Coupe at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1,77,90,000. The latest version brings revised styling, a more powerful V8 engine, updated cabin technology and several chassis upgrades.

1 New V8 engine with mild-hybrid assistance The biggest update comes under the bonnet. The X6 M60i xDrive now uses a newly developed 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain produces 523 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. BMW says the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

2 Performance hardware included as standard Power is delivered through an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox along with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW has also equipped the SUV with Adaptive M suspension, an M Sport differential and M Sport brakes with red brake callipers. Integral Active Steering with rear-wheel steering is also offered, aimed at improving handling and manoeuvrability.

3 Exterior receives M-specific updates The X6 continues with its coupe-style SUV profile but gains styling changes at the front and rear. It gets slimmer Adaptive LED headlamps with arrow-shaped daytime running lights and M Shadowline treatment. Other exterior elements include a matt black kidney grille with vertical double slats, gloss black M mirrors, M side skirts, black trim, quad exhaust outlets, a rear spoiler and 21-inch M alloy wheels. Buyers can choose from six paint shades, including Aventurine Red, Manhattan Metallic, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Isle of Man Green.

4 Cabin gets a new display setup Inside, BMW has introduced its curved display arrangement featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen integrated into a single glass panel. The system runs BMW Operating System 8.5 and supports touch inputs, voice commands, wireless smartphone connectivity and remote software updates.

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5 Connected features and safety package expanded The SUV comes with ConnectedDrive technology including Digital Key Plus, Real-Time Traffic Information, Emergency Call, Head-Up Display and remote services through the My BMW App. Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, ISOFIX mounts, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and side-impact protection. Parking Assistant Professional with a 360-degree camera and a Reversing Assistant capable of retracing the last 200 metres are also included.

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