BMW X6 M60i available for pre-launch bookings in India. How to reserve one

BMW India has opened the pre-launch bookings for its upcoming BMW X6 M60i xDrive , which is all set to come back to the country after a hiatus of over three years, as it was discontinued in India in January 2023. BMW opened the pre-launch bookings for this luxury coupe SUV on May 22. Bookings for the upcoming X6 can be done at any authorised BMW India dealership or online through the brand's official website.

Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, the BMW X6 M60i xDrive is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

BMW is expected to announce the price of the X6 M60i soon in India. It could come with a price tag of around ₹1.50 crore (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the coupe SUV will go up against rivals like the Audi SQ8, Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING BMW X6 Facelift 2998 cc 2998 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 1.49 Cr Alert Me When Launched Maserati Levante 2987 cc 2987 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 1.50 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQE 90.56 kWh 90.56 kWh 550 km 550 km ₹ 1.41 Cr Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4395 cc 4395 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.40 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 122 kWh 122 kWh 820 km 820 km ₹ 1.33 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Taycan 93.4 kwh 93.4 kwh 544 km 544 km ₹ 1.67 Cr Compare View Offers

BMW X6 M60i xDrive: Signature coupe SUV design stands out

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive comes with a distinct design language that is capable of grabbing attention at the very first glance. The unique road presence is marked by the signature coupe SUV proportions, a sloping roofline over the SUV-sized footprint. The front profile of the coupe SUV looks assertive with the gloss black kidney grille with vertical slats, giving the car a bold look. Other key elements at the front are sleek LED headlamps with integrated snake-eye LED daytime running lights, and large integrated air intakes.

Moving to the side profile, the BMW X6 M60i xDrive gets large 21-inch alloy wheels, sporty red brake callipers, and blacked-out ORVMs and side skirts, adding to its visual aggression. At the rear, it sports wraparound LED taillights and a gloss-black bumper with twin exhaust outlets.

BMW X6 M60i xDrive: How it looks inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the BMW X6 M60i xDrive gets a curved dual-screen setup comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The dual-screen setup is the most notable feature at the front inside the cabin. Other key features include powered, heated, and ventilated front seats with driver memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and wireless charging, among others.

Among the safety features, the coupe SUV gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a comprehensive ADAS suite.

BMW X6 M60i xDrive: What powers the coupe SUV?

Powering the upcoming BMW X6 M60i xDrive is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Combined, the hybrid setup churns out 515 bhp peak power and 750 Nm of massive torque. Power is channelised to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive AWD system via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The German luxury car giant claims the BMW X6 M60i xDrive is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: