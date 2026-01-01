|Engine
|2995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Cayenne Black Edition, equipped with a 3.0L Turbocharged V6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.92 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cayenne offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cayenne Black Edition is available in 9 colour options: Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Quarzite Grey Metallic, Moonlight Blue Metallic, Mahogany Metallic, White, Black, Chromite Black Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.
The Cayenne Black Edition is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 348 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1450 rpm of torque.
In the Cayenne's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz GLS priced between ₹1.32 Cr - 1.37 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr.
The Cayenne Black Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.