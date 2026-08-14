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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLE Coupe vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Cayenne
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.45 Cr₹ 1.39 Cr
Mileage9.1 kmpl6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5 seconds6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 Kmph248 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Dampingfully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21285 / 45 R20
Bootspace
655 litres645 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres75 litres
Length
4961 mm4930 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Wheelbase
2935 mm2895 mm
Height
1716 mm1698 mm
Width
2014 mm1983 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsDual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
25
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Differential Lock
ElectronicCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Interior Colours
Black , Truffle Brown / Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,06,9511,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,44,70,0001,38,69,000
RTO
14,47,00014,40,900
Insurance
5,89,4515,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,54,7983,41,251
Expert Rating
-

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